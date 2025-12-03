Your Complete Schedule of East Texas Regional Finals Football Playoffs
(Kilgore, Texas) - We are one step closer to crowning a state football champ in East Texas. This week, there are several teams hoping to move on the next round. It's been a long season of hard work to get to this point.
The regional finals are this weekend with nine East Texas teams ready to play their best football of the year so far. Even if one of these teams isn't your home team, you can still root on these student athletes. Let's take a look at that schedule for this week.
East Texas Regional Final High School Football Schedule
Maxpreps has released their latest rankings for the Tyler area this week. The Arp Tigers come in at number 5 this week with my hometown Lindale Eagles ranked at number four. Mount Enterprise moved into the number three spot. Kilgore and Longview stayed at number two and number one respectively.
This weekend brings many teams another step closer to a state championship. Root on these kids Friday night as they play their hearts out.
READ MORE: After Being Won in an Auction, the Oil Palace in Tyler is Up for Sale
Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend
Friday
4A
Kilgore Bulldogs vs Fort Bend Crawford Chargers
Athens Hornets vs Carthage Bulldogs
3A
Arp Tigers vs Newton Eagles
2A
San Augustine Wolves vs Joaquin Rams
Mount Enterprise Wildcats vs Bremond Tigers
1A State Semifinal
Union Hill Bulldogs vs Gordon Longhorns
READ MORE: We Need Less Restaurants in Tyler and More Entertainment Options
12 Brand New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs With Big Holiday Jackpots (Accurate as of November 2, 2025)
Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media
The 10 Most Popular Boy and Girl Names of 2025 Revealed
Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media