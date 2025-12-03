(Kilgore, Texas) - We are one step closer to crowning a state football champ in East Texas. This week, there are several teams hoping to move on the next round. It's been a long season of hard work to get to this point.

The regional finals are this weekend with nine East Texas teams ready to play their best football of the year so far. Even if one of these teams isn't your home team, you can still root on these student athletes. Let's take a look at that schedule for this week.

East Texas Regional Final High School Football Schedule

Maxpreps has released their latest rankings for the Tyler area this week. The Arp Tigers come in at number 5 this week with my hometown Lindale Eagles ranked at number four. Mount Enterprise moved into the number three spot. Kilgore and Longview stayed at number two and number one respectively.

This weekend brings many teams another step closer to a state championship. Root on these kids Friday night as they play their hearts out.

Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend

Friday

4A

Kilgore Bulldogs vs Fort Bend Crawford Chargers

Athens Hornets vs Carthage Bulldogs

3A

Arp Tigers vs Newton Eagles

2A

San Augustine Wolves vs Joaquin Rams

Mount Enterprise Wildcats vs Bremond Tigers

1A State Semifinal

Union Hill Bulldogs vs Gordon Longhorns

