East Texas School Delays + Closings For Monday, February 15th And Beyond
East Texas school districts make announcements as far as classes are concerned for Monday, February 15th and beyond.
East Texas is being hit by a powerful winter storm with freezing rain, sleet and snow, lots of snow. All of this activity is expected to come to an end on Monday. Many East Texas school districts had already planned a school holiday because of Presidents Day on Monday the 15th. The potential of winter weather will be back in our forecast for Wednesday into Thursday.
With so much winter weather expected this week, East Texas school districts are either cancelling classes for Monday, delaying the start of classes on Tuesday or switching over to virtual learning. Here's what we know so far:
updated February 14, 2021 @ 20:57
Athens ISD - closed February 15 and 16
Big Sandy ISD - closed February 15 and 16
Brownsboro ISD - closed February 15
Caddo Mills ISD - closed February 15
Canton ISD - closed February 15
Carthage ISD - virtual classes through February 18
Central ISD - closed February 15, delayed start February 16
Corrrigan-Camden ISD - Closed February 15 and 16
Gilmer ISD - virtual classes February 15 through 17
Gladewater ISD - virtual classes February 16 and 17
Grand Saline ISD - virtual classes February 16 and 17
Harmony ISD - virtual classes February 16 and 17
Jacksonville ISD - closed February 15 and 16
Jefferson ISD - virtual classes February 15
Kemp ISD - closed February 15
Kilgore College (all campuses) - virtual classes February 15
King's Academy (Tyler) - closed February 15 and 16
Longview Christian Academy - closed February 15
Longview ISD - closed February 15
Lufkin ISD - closed February 15, delayed start February 16
Malakoff ISD - closed February 15
Marshall ISD - virtual classes February 16
Martin's Mill ISD - virtual classes February 15 and 16
New Diana ISD - closed February 16 and 17
Northeast Texas Community College (Mt. Pleasant) - closed February 15
Ore City ISD - closed February 15
Palestine ISD - virtual classes February 15
Panola College - virtual classes February 15 through 18
Quitman ISD - closed February 15 and 16
Slocum ISD - virtual classes February 15 and 16
Stephen F. Austin State University - closed February 15
Tatum ISD - closed February 15
Texas College - closed February 15
Texas State Technical College - closed February 15
Trinity ISD - closed February 15 and 16
Trinity Valley Community College (all campuses) - closed February 15 and 16
Tyler ISD - closed February 15
Tyler Junior College - virtual classes February 15
UT Tyler (all campuses) - virtual classes February 15
Van ISD - virtual classes February 16 and 17
Westwood ISD - virtual classes February 15 and 16
Whitehouse ISD - closed February 15 and 16
Winona ISD - closed February 16, virtual classes February 16
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.