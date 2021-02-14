Get our free mobile app

East Texas school districts make announcements as far as classes are concerned for Monday, February 15th and beyond.

East Texas is being hit by a powerful winter storm with freezing rain, sleet and snow, lots of snow. All of this activity is expected to come to an end on Monday. Many East Texas school districts had already planned a school holiday because of Presidents Day on Monday the 15th. The potential of winter weather will be back in our forecast for Wednesday into Thursday.

With so much winter weather expected this week, East Texas school districts are either cancelling classes for Monday, delaying the start of classes on Tuesday or switching over to virtual learning. Here's what we know so far:

updated February 14, 2021 @ 20:57

