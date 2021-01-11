East Texas School Delays + Closings For Tues, Jan. 12

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Some East Texas school districts have opted to delay the start of classes or cancel them for a second day in a row.

The snow storm that dumped 2" to 6" of the white stuff on East Texas is still messing with morning routines for students. Due to the snowmelt that could cause some hazardous travel conditions across the area Tuesday morning along with the fact that thousands of East Texans are still without power, several East Texas school districts have opted for a late start on Tuesday or cancelled classes for a second day in a row.

The list of school delays and closures will be updated as information becomes available.

LAST UPDATE: 01.12.21 @ 06:12 a.m.

SCHOOLS DELAYED

Alto ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.

Arp ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.

Central Heights ISD - delayed start by 2 hours

Chapel Hill ISD (Smith County) - delayed start by 2 hours

Cherino ISD - delayed start by 2 hours

Crockett ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.

Elkhart ISD - delayed start by 2 hours

Grapeland ISD - delayed start by 2 hours

Laneville ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.

Latexco ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.

Leverett's Chapel - classes begin at 10 a.m.

Lufkin ISD - delayed start by 2 hours

Rusk ISD - classes begin at 10 a.m.

Slocum ISD - delayed start by 2 hours

Stephen F. Austin - classes begin at 11 a.m.

West Rusk - classes begin at 10 a.m.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

Carlisle ISD

Center ISD

Cumberland Academy (all campuses) (Tyler)

Jacksonville ISD

Kennard ISD

Nacogdoches ISD

Union Grove ISD