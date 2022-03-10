Winter Weather In East Texas Again? Yes, It’s Possible Friday

UPDATE: The National Weather Service office in Shreveport has extended the Winter Weather Advisory to include Smith County. In these advised areas we can expect snow accumulations of up to one inch. Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges, overpasses and elevated roadways. Use caution while traveling late this afternoon through tomorrow morning.

Get our free mobile app

Sure hope you didn't pack away your winter gear because you're going to need it again because another round of winter weather is headed to East Texas, especially if you're north of I-20 and along the I-30 corridor.

A pretty strong cold front will be moving into East Texas Friday. It's expected to arrive early to mid-morning and bring with it chances for rain and some thunderstorms by early afternoon. Behind the front, that rain could change over to sleet and snow by late afternoon.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

Some areas could experience up to one inch of big wet flakes, especially in our northern counties and along the Texas/Louisiana border. The National Weather Service offices out of Fort Worth and Shreveport have issued three different Winter Weather Advisories for the following counties:

Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, and Rains County

Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

.10" - .50" sleet/snow mixed

a glaze of ice

Wood, Franklin, Titus, Camp, Morris, Upshur County

Friday 10 a.m. to midnight

snow up to 1"

Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Cass County

Friday 6 p.m. to midnight

snow up to 1"

All of this should be gone by midnight and what falls will probably be gone by Saturday afternoon thanks to lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s after starting the day off in the upper 20s.

It's also time change weekend too. Daylight Saving Time returns Sunday at 2 a.m., don't forget to advance those clocks one hour when you go to bed Saturday evening or when you wake on Sunday morning. While you're changing the clocks, you might also check those batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors too.

16 Exciting Places In Tyler and Longview For Your Bored Out-Of-Town Relatives To Visit Now it's time to take on a new adventure with the family this holiday and to kick boredom to the curb with these fun East Texas activities.

Stay at 'The Nest' Just Three Hours from Tyler, TX for Breathtaking Views

You And 15 Friends Can Rent This Beautiful Lake Front Villa For $34 Each Thanks to inflation a lot of us are watching our budgets a little more closely these days, but that doesn't mean we can't splurge on ourselves every now and again. When you get a group of your friends together to go in on renting this house or - excuse me - villa, it's really not that bad.