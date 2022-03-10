Winter Weather In East Texas Again? Yes, It’s Possible Friday
UPDATE: The National Weather Service office in Shreveport has extended the Winter Weather Advisory to include Smith County. In these advised areas we can expect snow accumulations of up to one inch. Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges, overpasses and elevated roadways. Use caution while traveling late this afternoon through tomorrow morning.
Sure hope you didn't pack away your winter gear because you're going to need it again because another round of winter weather is headed to East Texas, especially if you're north of I-20 and along the I-30 corridor.
A pretty strong cold front will be moving into East Texas Friday. It's expected to arrive early to mid-morning and bring with it chances for rain and some thunderstorms by early afternoon. Behind the front, that rain could change over to sleet and snow by late afternoon.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE
Some areas could experience up to one inch of big wet flakes, especially in our northern counties and along the Texas/Louisiana border. The National Weather Service offices out of Fort Worth and Shreveport have issued three different Winter Weather Advisories for the following counties:
- Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, and Rains County
Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
.10" - .50" sleet/snow mixed
a glaze of ice
- Wood, Franklin, Titus, Camp, Morris, Upshur County
Friday 10 a.m. to midnight
snow up to 1"
- Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Cass County
Friday 6 p.m. to midnight
snow up to 1"
All of this should be gone by midnight and what falls will probably be gone by Saturday afternoon thanks to lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s after starting the day off in the upper 20s.
It's also time change weekend too. Daylight Saving Time returns Sunday at 2 a.m., don't forget to advance those clocks one hour when you go to bed Saturday evening or when you wake on Sunday morning. While you're changing the clocks, you might also check those batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors too.