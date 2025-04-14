(TYLER, TX) Every day, I hear about someone's financial challenges. There's no denying that quite a few people are stressed about how to make it all work right now.

More than ever, people are looking for other ways to supplement their income due to low wages, high prices, or job loss.

Obviously, people all over the country have been delving into side hustles for years now. Right now, they seem more relevant than ever.

Why More East Texas People Are Turning to Side Hustles in 2025

A woman from the Tyler area recently posted on a social media group called 'All Things Tyler' and asked a question that has likely resonated with many East Texans lately.

The post, made by Claire Cope, read:

"What side hustles are y'all doing for extra money? I’m currently working full time and also in school, and I feel like I can’t catch a break."

As of this writing, close to 200 people have commented on her post.

Granted, there are a good amount of comedic responses. Some people gave some playful, light-hearted feedback and recommended ways to make money that clearly are meant in jest. (Well, one hopes, at least, based on a few of the responses that were given.)

East Texans Get Creative: Top 11 Side Hustles

However, many people sincerely gave their feedback about side hustles they've already done in the past, are currently doing, or are considering looking into as a way to supplement the challenging economic paradigm we are navigating at this juncture.

Some East Texans already have side businesses that have sometimes turned into full-time gigs, such as Pampered Chef or Xyngular. But there are plenty of other things to do for those who haven't chosen to do one of these awesome endeavors.

So, while there are nearly 200 responses to Ms. Cope's query, let's look at the ten most common ways East Texas residents seek to earn a little more money with a side hustle or two.

What side hustles are you doing right now?

What side hustles are you doing right now?