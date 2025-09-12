(KNUE-FM) Many people are currently discussing ways to increase their income.

On top of that and the world's pressures, the concern over losing one's primary source of income due to the trend in the job market and the concerns over AI, people are doing their best to consider diversifying their income sources.

There's no denying that many people are stressed about making it all work right now.

More than ever, people are seeking alternative income sources due to low wages, high prices, or job loss.

Obviously, people all over the country have been delving into side hustles for years now. Right now, they seem more relevant than ever.

What Side Hustles Tyler Locals Are Trying

A woman from the Tyler area recently posted on a social media group called 'All Things Tyler' and asked a question that has likely resonated with many East Texans lately.

The post, made by Claire Cope, read:

"What side hustles are y'all doing for extra money? I’m currently working full-time and also in school, and I feel like I can’t catch a break."

As of this writing, close to 200 people have commented on her post.

Granted, there is a good amount of comedic responses. Some people offered playful, light-hearted feedback and recommended ways to make money that are clearly meant in jest.

(Well, one hopes, at least, based on a few of the responses that were given.)

East Texans Share Their Extra Cash Secrets

However, many people sincerely shared their feedback about side hustles they've already done, are currently doing, or are considering as a way to supplement the challenging economic paradigm we are navigating at this juncture.

Some East Texans already have side businesses that have sometimes turned into full-time gigs, such as Pampered Chef or Xyngular. But there are plenty of other things to do for those who haven't chosen to do one of these awesome endeavors.

11 Side Hustles You’ll See Everywhere

So, while there are nearly 200 responses to Ms. Cope's query, let's look at the ten most common ways East Texas residents seek to earn a little more money with a side hustle or two.

11 Legit Ways East Texans Are Hustling for Extra Cash in Tough Times If you're feeling a financial squeeze, know you’re not alone. This Tyler woman’s post about side hustles went viral and revealed how East Texans are making it work right now. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

What side hustles are you doing right now?