East Texas State Fair to Welcome Red Dirt Legend to Tyler, TX

It's September, which means it's fair season in East Texas. And this year The East Texas State Fair has a brand new home.

In addition to the great food and rides, organizers are bringing some great live music to Tyler with something for everyone. We'll see some great country acts, rock acts, and a truly diverse mix of up-and-coming artists and talented local school groups.

Whether you're here to see your favorite performer or discover new music, the Optimum Stage is the place to be for unforgettable performances. Don't miss out on the chance to enjoy the best in live entertainment!

If you haven't heard, this year's fair will be at the all-new Park of East Texas, a sprawling 300-acre campus under development in West Tyler. The 108th annual East Texas State Fair begins on September, 20th. Following that, on May 3, 2025, the venue will welcome the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, making it a vibrant new destination for community events.

The Fair is committed to agricultural heritage, families, and service to the community. Our mission is also to create commerce for Tyler and Smith County by providing venues for others to utilize and by drawing participants to the complex. Since 1992 the East Texas State Fair has awarded over $1.2 million in scholarships.

Cody Canada and the Departed: Sept 20, 2024 | 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Josh Ward: Sept 21, 2024 | 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Slade Coulter: Sept 26, 2024 | 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Click here to see the full musical lineup and make your plans to be there today.

