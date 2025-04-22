(KNUE-FM) We love being from East Texas and adore living here.

At the same time, we have our own special kind of adventures, don't we?

It's beautiful, wildly lush, and full of kind-hearted people.

But let's be real. We have specific struggles, just like any place one might live. (Except they don't necessarily have the beauty, and mostly nice people like we have here.)

We're Not Complaining About East Texas, Just Explaining

We have struggles that don't fully make sense unless you've experienced the terror of swatting away mosquitoes the size of a small bird, met a slithery reptile "friend" while tending the garden in the springtime, or found yourself stuck behind a tractor doing 5 MPH in a 45 on a road with no passing lane. (No offense to tractor drivers. Love y'all. We just need another lane, is all.)

And let us not forget getting those phone calls right before you go into a meeting: Your cows got out again, and your neighbor refuses to lure them back to their pasture. (SO been there.)

READ MORE: Bee Swarm Season in Texas: What You Need to Know This Spring

Sincere question: Why do we need so many banks? I mean, don't get me wrong. We bank at two different places and love the people and their great work. But seriously, doesn't it seem like a new bank opens every single day?

Also, I recommend considering a credit union. They're wonderful. Bank at one of each. But in all sincerity:

How are there enough people in East Texas to put money in 9,324 different banks?

Only in East Texas, Y'all

Other fun East Texas "struggles?"

When driving, you lose your cell signal randomly, so the person thinks you just hung up on them, and then they start texting frantically while you're on the road, and you can't respond, so they think you're mad at them, and you end up having to apologize profusely for hours. (Not that I've ever experienced that before. Ahem.)

We particularly love the thick sheets of pollen on our vehicles, mingled with high humidity, which creates that signature yellow coating on everything. (Although that yellow coating is one of the things that make the environment so beautiful.)

One of the things we hear all the time?

It's the struggle when you're uber-excited about new construction in town, only to realize it's yet another mini strip center with a dollar store, a bank, and maybe a donut place.

(Again, love all of those things--but m'gosh.)

Wait. Why are we complaining about any place that makes donuts for us and sells affordable items? Our bad. Keep 'em coming...Within reason.

Thankful to Live in East Texas

It's all meant in good fun. There's nowhere else we'd rather be. Honestly, some of the "struggles" we deal with here are often connected to some of what we love the most: Room to breathe. Beautiful nature. Business opportunities, etc.

Grateful.

At the same time, it's fun to point out our specific little adventures living in East Texas.

Got one to add? We know you do.

Drop it in the comments, or better yet, leave us a voicemail inside the station app. Or just shout it from your porch really loudly, and we'll do our best to pick up what you're putting down.

Speaking of those donuts we love so much:

The 8 Best Places to Get Donuts According to Tyler, TX People Ah, donuts. How we adore these iced, jelly-filled, morsels of delight. Do you have a fave? Here's where Tyler, TX area folks say they like to get them the most. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley