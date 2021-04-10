East Texas Teenager Passes Away in Auto Accident

According to a media release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a one-vehicle fatality crash occurred Friday night on Farm to Market Road 83, about one mile east of Pineland.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 11 p.m., a 2015 Kia passenger car was traveling west. For unknown reasons, the driver drove off the roadway to the left and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire.

The driver is identified as Breanna Kilgore, 19, from Pineland. She was a 2020 graduate of West Sabine High School according to Kilgore's obituary notice. Kilgore was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Sabine County Justice of the Peace.

Funeral services for Kilgore will be held Tuesday, April 13 beginning at 11 at the West Sabine High School gymnasium in Pineland.

No additional information concerning the accident is available at this time.