East Texas towns all have their own personalities, and so do the coffee drinks we order every morning. Some are bold and no-nonsense, others are sweet and fancy, and a few are unapologetically boujee. So, naturally, I decided to match East Texas towns with coffee-shop orders and yes, somebody is probably going to get offended.

Every East Texas town has its own feel to it. While we all have some of the same things like too many dollar stores, there are things that make each town a little bit different. The same can be said about coffee orders made at coffee shops. Which is why I wanted to waste some time at work thinking of which East Texas town would be each coffee drink at a coffee shop.

READ MORE: East Texas Towns as Grocery Store Aisles

Before You Get Mad...

Before you get offended by my list below realize that I love coffee so there is a part of me that loves each of these East Texas towns or else I would have put them on the list. And don't get mad at what I describe as your hometown or your favorite town. It's all about having some fun and laughing a little as we enjoy our favorite caffeinated beverage.

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So, What Coffee Is Your Town?

Please know that I am also up for suggestions so if you want to add to my list or let me know that I got things wrong you can always drop me an email at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

Okay, let's get a cup of coffee or a non-fat double whipped with caramel drizzle latte (I don't even know if that is a real drink), and describe each East Texas town as a coffee drink.

☕ East Texas Towns as Coffee Shop Orders We're Having Fun Matching East Texas Towns as Coffee Shop Orders Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

East Texas Towns as Fast-Food Restaurants Here's a list of East Texas towns reimagined as fast-food restaurants Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins