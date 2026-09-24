The Collective Boutiques in Tyler surprised me. After a long workweek, my wife and I stopped by the new shop at The Village at Cumberland Park, and I'll admit I wasn't exactly excited about browsing a boutique. But after walking around, I found plenty of things I actually liked including some pretty cool stuff for guys.

Last weekend my wife and I wanted to get out of the house and have some fun. We decided on some Mexican Food which was good. We tried a place we hadn't gone before Taco El Conquistador in Bullard, I suggest you check it out. And after that my wife wanted to check out the new shop open at The Village at Cumberland Park called The Collective Boutiques.

READ MORE: Tyler's Former Painted Tree to Reopen as The Collective Boutiques

I Didn't Even Realize It Was Their Grand Opening

I have to be honest, boutiques are not my thing. I wasn't overly excited about the idea, but sometimes we do things to make our spouse happy so we headed that way. We didn't realize it was their grand opening weekend. It's the former Painted Tree location.

One thing was obvious as soon as we walked through the door. There was a lot of work put into this new business. The place was full of booths that local entrepreneurs rented out displaying a variety of things like clothes, decor, and so many other items.

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I Thought It Was Just Going to Be Women's Stuff

I thought it was just for ladies but as we began walking around I found things for guys too. Including 3-D printed objects, different rubs and sauces for meat, and my personal favorite really cool socks.

#EastTexas #TylerTX #TheCollectiveBoutiques #ShopLocal ♬ MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) - Tommy Richman @billyjenkinsetx Tyler, you NEED to check out this new shop! I stopped by The Collective Boutiques in Tyler, Texas, and this place is basically a bunch of local entrepreneurs packed under one roof with all kinds of cool stuff! ️✨ Now, it’s definitely geared more toward the ladies … BUT us guys aren’t completely left out! I found some cool stuff for myself too. And then my wife pointed out a few things she liked… so naturally, while she was busy shopping, I went back and bought them for her. Husbands, take notes. THIS is how you earn points. If you’re looking for unique finds, gifts, or just want to support local businesses, The Collective Boutiques is definitely worth checking out! ❤️️ Have you been yet? #TylerTexas

I Like the Local Connection

What I thought was going to be boring ended up being pretty fun. And I love that when you buy things you are supporting local. Plus, there are new things that are being put on display all the time by these hard-working entrepreneurs.

While I don't know anyone with a booth there, I just applaud the effort being put in by everyone. If you're in the area with some time to spare, I would suggest checking it out.

Parkside Tyler: New Renderings Reveal Vision for Development A newly released set of conceptual renderings offers a closer look at the vision behind the Parkside development in South Tyler. The 92-acre mixed-use project is designed to blend retail, dining, and outdoor spaces into a walkable, nature-integrated destination.

These images highlight potential features such as scenic water elements, gathering areas, and open-air dining spaces, all set amid preserved East Texas trees and green space. While these renderings are conceptual and subject to change, they provide insight into the atmosphere developers aim to create as the project moves forward. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley