(Jacksonville, Texas) There are so many amazing things that happen here in Texas every day that don’t get the positive attention they deserve.

It’s always so easy to focus on the negative, but when I saw the story of two East Texas companies working together to help out an elderly veteran, I wanted to share the information as quickly as possible.

These Companies Just Wanted to Help Out

As I was scrolling on social media, I stumbled across a story from KLTV about a veteran in Jacksonville, Texas who needed a new roof.

It was leaking and needed to be repaired or replaced, but 90-year-old Shelley Cleaver was a veteran of the Korean War, this was not a job that he could take on himself.

That is when a couple of GOAT’s (the Greatest of All Time) stepped in to help out this East Texas veteran.

These Two Companies Stepped Up BIG

Cleaver is a longtime member of the local VFW in Jacksonville and a few of his friends spoke with Yosemite Roofing.

That is when the owner of Yosemite Roofing, Josiah Rosebury decided to gift the roof to Cleaver.

It was also incredible generous that Beacon Roofing Supplies donated the materials.

Josiah’s Quote Tells You Everything About Him

I’ve been fortunate to know Josiah for a while and know that he has a kind heart and truly looks out for the wellbeing of others, so I wasn’t shocked to hear him say these amazing words after the project was complete.

Rosebury said, People sacrificed so much for us, for our country, deserve a little more than just a thank you. They deserve a safe place to call home.

That is the type of business I will always support.

