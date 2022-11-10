East Texas Veterans Day Freebies & Discounts From A-Z
Friday November 11th is a day we set aside to honor the many men and women who took the oath to defend our great nation from all enemies foreign or domestic. Its a day to just say "Thank You" to those who surrendered some of their rights to ensure that you can enjoy ALL of yours and to reinforce that appreciation many businesses across the nation and East Texas are giving away freebies and discounts to those who served.
Below We've Compiled A List Of Places That Have Confirmed Veterans Day Deals.
This comes courtesy of Military.com who went on to add that all of the discounts have been confirmed, either through press release or direct communication with the company. Some businesses may require proof of military service like a Retiree or Military Identification Card, VA Benefits Card, Veterans ID Card, DD-214, or State Identification Card.
You can find many of these businesses in Tyler and Longview. If we missed what your business is doing for Veterans Day, shoot us a message and we'll add you to this list.
Here's The List Of Veterans Day Freebies & Discounts In East Texas From A-Z
7-11 STORES
Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.
APPLEBEE'S
Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11. And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.
BJ'S BREWHOUSE
On November 11, current and former military members receive a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.
CHILI'S
Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.
CHUCK E. CHEESE'S
On November 11, active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery.
CICI'S PIZZA
Active and retired military personnel get a free adult buffet on November 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only and it does not include a drink.
CIRCLE K GAS STATIONS
Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day November 11 at every location that serves coffee.
COTTON PATCH CAFE
Veterans and active-duty military get a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken Entrée with a valid military ID on November 11.
CRACKER BARREL
Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on November 11.
DENNY'S
On November 11, Denny's offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5am to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.
DICKEY'S BARBECUE PIT
Veterans and active-duty military get a Free Pulled Pork Sandwich on November 11. Valid in-store, and online/app for carryout.
DUNKIN DONUTS
Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on November 11 at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.
EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS
Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store on November 11.
FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD AND STEAKBURGERS
Veterans and active military personnel who visit on November 11 will receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through November 30.
GOLDEN CORRAL
Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 14 from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.
IHOP
Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.
KRISPY KREME
Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut on November 11 at participating locations.
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA
Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. In-store only.
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE
Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin' Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in on November 11.
PILOT FLYING J TRAVEL CENTERS
Veterans get a free meal at participating locations November 11 through a special offer in the app.
RED LOBSTER
Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on November 11. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time.
SCHLOTZSKY'S
Veterans and active-duty service members with a valid military ID get free chips and a small drink with an entree purchase November 11 through 30 at participating locations, in-store only.
STARBUCKS
As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.
TEXAS DE BRAZIL
Veterans receive 25% off regular dinner November 7 through November 17 (excluding Saturday and Sunday), where open for business.
TEXAS ROADHOUSE
Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.
WENDY'S
Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30am.