Hey, East Texas! One of the best days of the year is coming September 29--National Coffee Day, y'all!

Well, I confess some of these "National Days" seem somewhat silly to me. I mean, who needs a "National Day of Jelly Bean Sorting?" Actually, I don't know if that's a real thing, but it could be. There seems to be a day for everything else. Maybe we should start one? Hmm.

ANYWAY. I am one hundred percent completely on board with "National Coffee Day." Ah, coffee. That aromatic, seductive, life-restoring liquid we hobble half zombie-like to obtain each morning so that we may resume being human and get on with our days.

My particular coffee obsession began as a kid. How about you?

My dad gave me a sip of his coffee--his coffee was always quite sugared and creamy--and I fell in love. Now, as I was a child and had semi-responsible parents who loved me, they weren't down with me becoming a daily coffee drinker at the age of eight. However, I discovered coffee ice cream. My world was forever changed.

*cue angels singing*

As I got older I discovered my obsession with all kinds of coffee-flavored things, including tiramisu. OMG. *drifts away upon a daydream made of lady-finger sponge clouds while espresso rains from the heavens.*

OK, I'm back. As soon as I was able, I began my love affair with coffee immediately. It started simply enough. Some coffee with tons of sugar and cream. It evolved to a more adult balance until finally, I started drinking it black.

But then, that meant--I had to find GOOD coffee. So I learned more about coffee beans and techniques and espresso and so on.

I love it all.

On top of that, turns out it may be good for us! Oh, wait...is it?! It seems the consensus changes daily.

OK, let's talk about a few of those deals we can enjoy in ETX on Thursday, September 29:

Flying J is offering a free cup of coffee on September 29 and no purchase is necessary. However, the coffee must be ordered through their myRewards Plus app.

Panera Bread is offering deals ALL week long for the first time this year. Granted, these deals are for Panera Bread "members," only.

If you're a "DD" member at Dunkin' you can get a free medium hot or iced coffee--well, as long you make any purchase.

Want more details on deals available online and elsewhere? Here it is: 2022 FREE COFFEE DEALS HERE

And ya know what goes GREAT with coffee? DONUTS. Yum.

OK, now I just want breakfast food:

