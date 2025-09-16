East Texas Veterans Parade Honors Heroes with Military Convoy
(KNUE-FM) We know that most East Texans care deeply about our country and the veterans who served our great nation. And that was on display this past weekend as there were local veterans and Medal of Honor recipients who were involved in a parade and vehicle show.
Veterans and Heroes on Display in East Texas
It was amazing to see as I was driving north on Old Jacksonville Highway on Saturday morning. My plan was to go to the gym, but I was stopped in the middle of the road as I saw this giant convoy of vehicles headed southbound toward Bullard.
Military Vehicles and Helicopters Draw Crowds
According to KETK, The Texas Veterans Military Show started at 8:30 a.m. with over 40 military vehicles on display and they even had helicopters.
While I didn’t count all the vehicles involved in the parade there were many more than 40, and it was fantastic to see so many of them proudly displaying the United States of America flag.
East Texans Show Their Patriotic Pride
I didn’t know anything about the event prior to seeing the parade of vehicles but it was wonderful to see so many others that decided to pull over and watch the parade, while showing respect to all of those who were in the parade.
While this world might seem a little crazy at times, it’s wonderful to be here in East Texas where people aren’t afraid to show their pride for our country.
If you want to see a short video of the parade, here is one that I took.
@1015knue Tyler, Texas knows how to do it right! A full parade of vehicles rolling through, showing pride for the greatest country on earth — the USA! ❤️ @Billy Jenkins @Tara Holley #TylerTexas #USA #AmericaStrong #ProudAmerican #StarsAndStripes ♬ United States national anthem "Star-Spangled Banner"(1274674) - harryfaoki
And a huge thank you to everyone involved in making the parade and military show happen this past weekend in Bullard.
