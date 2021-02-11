East Texas Wal-Mart Locations Will Have COVID Vaccine
With positive news of COVID hospitalizations going down in East Texas, more COVID vaccines are becoming readily available as the nation's largest retailer joins in on helping to get people vaccinated.
According to KLTV, Wal-Mart has released a list of 16 locations in 11 cities across East Texas that will offer the COVID-19 vaccine. You must schedule an appointment and meet certain requirements to be eligible to receive one.
Online registrations are open at walmart.com for the following locations:
- Athens - Walmart Supercenter #412 - 1405 E Tyler St
- Atlanta - Walmart Supercenter #226 - 201 Loop 59
- Crockett - Walmart Supercenter #236 - 1225 E Loop 304
- Gun Barrel City - Walmart Supercenter #516 - 1200 W Main St
- Jacksonville - Walmart Supercenter #180 - 1311 S Jackson St
- Kilgore - Walmart Supercenter #572 - 1201 Stone St
- Longview: 4006 Estes Parkway, 3812 Gilmer Road, 2440 Gilmer Road, 515 E. Loop 281, 3310 N. 4th Street (Sam’s)
- Lufkin: 407 North Brentwood (Sam’s), 2500 Daniel McCall Drive
- Marshall - Walmart Supercenter #918 - 1701 E End Blvd N
- Palestine - Walmart Supercenter #345 - 2223 S Loop 256
- Sulphur Springs - Walmart Supercenter #417 - 1750 S Broadway St
