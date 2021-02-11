East Texas Wal-Mart Locations Will Have COVID Vaccine

With positive news of COVID hospitalizations going down in East Texas, more COVID vaccines are becoming readily available as the nation's largest retailer joins in on helping to get people vaccinated.

According to KLTV, Wal-Mart has released a list of 16 locations in 11 cities across East Texas that will offer the COVID-19 vaccine. You must schedule an appointment and meet certain requirements to be eligible to receive one.

Online registrations are open at walmart.com for the following locations:

Athens - Walmart Supercenter #412 - 1405 E Tyler St

Atlanta - Walmart Supercenter #226 - 201 Loop 59

Crockett - Walmart Supercenter #236 - 1225 E Loop 304

Gun Barrel City - Walmart Supercenter #516 - 1200 W Main St

Jacksonville - Walmart Supercenter #180 - 1311 S Jackson St

Kilgore - Walmart Supercenter #572 - 1201 Stone St

Longview: 4006 Estes Parkway, 3812 Gilmer Road, 2440 Gilmer Road, 515 E. Loop 281, 3310 N. 4th Street (Sam’s)

Lufkin: 407 North Brentwood (Sam’s), 2500 Daniel McCall Drive

Marshall - Walmart Supercenter #918 - 1701 E End Blvd N

Palestine - Walmart Supercenter #345 - 2223 S Loop 256

Sulphur Springs - Walmart Supercenter #417 - 1750 S Broadway St