10 Bible Verses for Easter

Easter, in my mind, is a time to reflect on God's love for us. It's a time to look to the future with hope... a time of resurrection and new beginnings.

In light of everything we've been through over the last year, from crazy weather to a global pandemic, I think the study of 'new beginnings' is even more relevant. For those who have been directly affected, I hope these verses give you as much hope and comfort as they have for me.

Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

Romans 6:23 “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

2 Corinthians 5:17 “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things become new.”

Acts 3:19 “Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord;”

1 Peter 1:3 “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.”

John 11:25-26 "Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?'"

Philippians 2:8 "And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death— even death on a cross!"

John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

Romans 8:34 "Christ Jesus who died—more than that, who was raised to life—is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us."

Romans 6:8-11 "The death he died, he died to sin once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God. In the same way, count yourselves dead to sin but alive to God in Christ Jesus. "

