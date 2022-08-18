In the Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas region, one area school district has made the decision to remove the Bible from its schools' library shelves.

To some, this was a shocking move on the part of the Keller, Texas Independent School District. However, the Bible wasn't the only book that has been pulled. Administrators for the school district appear to have made a sweeping decision to simply remove ALL challenged books from the shelves.

In addition to the various version of the Bible and a graphic novel about the life of Anne Frank, the Houston Chronicle reports that the Dallas Morning News' Taila Richman shared "that an email sent Tuesday to school principals by Jennifer Price, curriculum director of Keller ISD, relayed a new directive that urged staff to pull all titles flagged for review by day's end regardless of past recommendations made during the review process."

The Dallas Morning News' reporter Richman said that the Curriculum Director Jennifer Price also said in her email:

Get our free mobile app

"More information will be sent regarding action for these books...once this has been completed, please email me a confirmation. We need to ensure this action is taken by the end of today."

This came as a surprise to some and there has been discussion as to whether or not some of the "challenged books" that have been pulled will be re-evaluated regarding their appropriateness for the classroom. The Houston Chronicle did report that, according to Keller ISD district spokesman Bryce Nieman, "school trustees appear to be weighing the possibility of a re-review of its original list of challenged books."

As far as when that may happen, no hard dates have been set as of yet.

10 Unique, Super Fun Party Ideas Here in East Texas Your Kids Will Love We've dug in and done a bit of research on some of the best ideas for kids' parties or get-togethers that both kids (and probably) parents will enjoy.

20 of the Best Places in Tyler to Save Money on Great Clothes There's no reason you can't find some awesome new duds at reasonable prices--at least not here in East Texas.