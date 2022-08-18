This Texas School District Has Removed the Bible from its Library Shelves
In the Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas region, one area school district has made the decision to remove the Bible from its schools' library shelves.
To some, this was a shocking move on the part of the Keller, Texas Independent School District. However, the Bible wasn't the only book that has been pulled. Administrators for the school district appear to have made a sweeping decision to simply remove ALL challenged books from the shelves.
In addition to the various version of the Bible and a graphic novel about the life of Anne Frank, the Houston Chronicle reports that the Dallas Morning News' Taila Richman shared "that an email sent Tuesday to school principals by Jennifer Price, curriculum director of Keller ISD, relayed a new directive that urged staff to pull all titles flagged for review by day's end regardless of past recommendations made during the review process."
The Dallas Morning News' reporter Richman said that the Curriculum Director Jennifer Price also said in her email:
"More information will be sent regarding action for these books...once this has been completed, please email me a confirmation. We need to ensure this action is taken by the end of today."