It's nicknamed God's chicken, and The Snows are backing that up. Folks across America love Chick-fil-A, it's one of the largest food restaurant chains in the US. The company has more than 2,774 restaurants and, if you didn't hear, its newest one set to open soon in Marshall, TX has a bible buried in the foundation.

While we do serve delicious food, people are what’s most important to us. Our purpose here is simple — to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A. The Snow’s prayer is that this is always your experience when CFA Marshall’s doors open in just a few short months.

David and Holley Snow are the owners of East Texas' next Chick-fil-A. David was born in Gilmer, TX, and is a former NFL offensive lineman with stints with the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. He played college ball at University of Texas at Austin.

Holley also graduated from The University of Texas at Austin, and you may recognizer her from your TV set, she was a news reporter for the ABC-affiliate stations KLTV and KTRE, before they were married in 2012.

Snow and his wife are set to open their own Chick-fil-A in Marshall in the coming months, but before the concrete was poured they decided they wanted to do something to honor God. From the restaurants Facebook page:

When the first concrete was poured on the restaurant site, it was important to us that a Bible be laid into the foundation of Chick-fil-A Marshall. We opened the Bible to Joshua 1:9 — a verse that has stuck with our operator and his family through all their endeavors. “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."

And as it turns out their store operator’s son, Montgomery, was the one who placed the Bible in the foundation. In the post they clarify that The Snows couldn’t be there while the foundation was laid, because their daughter was being born, but, they figured "what better way to start a legacy in this community than with their children — the future."

