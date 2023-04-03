Cheers to Adult Beverages At Your Next Texas Easter Party

Get our free mobile app

Easter isn't just for the kids, or at least it doesn't have to be!

I don't know about y'all but outside of Christmas, Easter is the second biggest family gathering in my tribe.

I can even remember the year when I finally graduated from the "kid" table and made my way to the big table, you know what I'm talking about if you've made the HUGE move up in life to the 'THE GROWN UP TABLE!"

How old were you when you made your way to the big table?

Disclaimer: If you haven't made it to the grown-up table yet, this article is not for you!

Back to the big table... That day was a big day for me but it's an irony in life, decades later I can attest, turns out the real fun is at the Kid's Table!!!!

Can I get an amen?

And it's with that life lesson in mind, paired with knowing you're going to have to deal with your entire family at once, or if you're socially distancing and it's just you, we took to the internet to bring you, not one or two but three of our favorite Easter Cocktails, for the Grown-Up Bunnies in your family.

My absolute favorite Easter cocktail and the ONE I will be making this very holiday is the Cottontail Martini. It's got all the good stuff from honey to marshmallows, I promise if you bring this delicious cocktail to share with family, you will be everyone's favorite Witty Wabbit!

Thank you, thank you, thank you to Micheal Wurm, Jr. for posting his step-by-step directions for this FABULOUS Easter Adult beverage.

Not a fan of coconut but you are a fan of taking shots? Oh honey bunny, I've got you covered right here. Now this original recipe brought to us by the Youtube channel Bartalk &Cocktails calls for coconut rum, however, spiced rum works well too.

On a side note, I am addicted to watching this Youtube channel. It's just fun and I like to think the host has sampled his wares before the cameras started rolling with every episode.

Now for a drink with whiskey and gin. It's the Cottontail Sour from the Youtube Channel Rabbit Hole (so you know they must be experts in Easter-themed drinks).

No matter where you sit this year, we wish you all the very best during this Easter Holiday.