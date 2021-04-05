East Texas natives Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are first-time parents, and their beautiful new family marked their first Easter together with a cute picture.

Get our free mobile app

The Kansas City Chief quarterback, and Super Bowl Champion, and his fiancée welcomed their first baby girl, Sterling Skye, six weeks ago. You may recall young Sterling has already received a letter of intent from Texas Tech University, that the youngest Mahomes will have the opportunity to receive a soccer scholarship.

In 2020, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years, and was rewarded when he signed a $503 million contract extension with the Chiefs, the largest in NFL history. He also bought an ownership stake in the Kansas City Royals. The reigning Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year also lead his Chiefs back to the Super Bowl this year, ultimately losing the TOM-pa Bay.

Astute fans of course noticed that the former NFL MVP is rocking a boot on his foot in the pic. If you're worried, it's okay, apparently we don't need to be. Mahomes already addressed the boot on Twitter, responding to Pat McAfee with "Lolol yeah all good."