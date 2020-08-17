Elizabeth Debicki Joins Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ As Princess Diana

Netflix has cast Elizabeth Debicki in the final two seasons of The Crown as the late Princess Diana. The announcement was made via the show’s Twitter page over the weekend. “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one,” said Debicki in her statement:

Premiering in 2016, The Crown has recounted the story of Britain’s royal family throughout the decades, beginning in the 1940s. Season 1 and 2 focused on the marriage and early careers of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip. Claire Foy and Matt Smith initially starred as the royal couple, before Season 3 revealed a time-jump to the 1960s. Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies stepped into Foy and Smith’s roles, as the passage of time meant that the characters had aged. For the last two installments, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Phillip and Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth. Princess Diana was born in 1961, making her an essential addition to The Crown’s forthcoming seasons.

Season 4 of The Crown is set to be released later this year. Debicki’s debut as Princess Diana won't arrive until Season 5, which is planned for 2022. You can next see Debicki on the silver screen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which is tentatively coming out September 3.