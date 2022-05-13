Elle King and Dierks Bentley have teamed up for a feel-good new song, "Worth a Shot."

Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Ross Copperman wrote the new song, which chronicles the story of two lovers who've been drifting apart who find themselves contemplating an emotional reconnection over several adult beverages.

“We've been turnin' into strangers / Now we barely even touch / Superficial conversation / 'Cause our guard is always up / I'm not ready to give up on us yet / One last hurrah, it might just do the trick,” King reflects in the candid first verse.

Bentley joins her in the jaunty chorus as the tempo kicks up a notch.

“Might be in a bottle, little proof from the past / Might be at the bottom of an empty glass / Don't know if the whiskey can fix it or not / But, baby, it's worth a shot,” they sing confidently over soaring bass lines and drumbeats.

Fans first got to hear a live rendition of “Worth a Shot” in February of 2022, when Bentley joined King on stage at her sold-out Ryman Auditorium show. Subsequently, King teased a possible release on Twitter earlier this week, exciting fans of both artists.

This marks the second time the two singers have collaborated. Their first duet was Bentley’s No. 1 hit “Different for Girls,” off his 2016 album, Black.

“Dierks took a chance and brought me into the country world. I couldn’t make my own country record, which is my favorite album I’ve ever made, without including the person who gave me a seat at the table,” King shares in a press statement.

“To be honest, Dierks and I just have fun no matter what we do, especially singing and performing great songs," she adds. "This song is all about trying to get back to the beginning of something, and so it’s only right that we go back to where it all started for me.”

Prior to this, King released the rocking, up-tempo tune “Over Yonder” and celebrated her Platinum-certified chart-topping duet with Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” That song made history as the first female duet to rise to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart since Reba McEntire and Linda Davis’ iconic 1993 hit, “Does He Love You.”

Bentley also recently celebrated his Breland and Hardy collaboration, “Beers on Me,” topping the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts in April of 2022. It marked the country superstar's 21st career No. 1.

