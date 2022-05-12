Texas Woman Steals Yacht, Goes For Joyride In Galveston

With the summer finally here, lots of folks will be headed to area lakes and bays to hop on their boats and enjoy life on the water. But what happens when you go to get on your boat and find that it's gone? Even worse, the person who took it is riding around having a good time while you're in a state of panic? One couple in Galveston had that very thing happen to them and the woman who did it has been arrested.

Surveillance Video Caught The Woman In The Act.

The current owners of the beautiful Jefferson Monticello yacht named "Loyalty" lives on the boat but on this particular day, they left their home on the water and when they came back, the boat was gone. Owner Lorraine Grubbs told her husband the boat was gone so she looked at the surveillance cameras and called police, the sheriffs office and even the Coast Guard.

Two hours later, authorities found the yacht.

Very Expensive Boat Alina Kacharho via Unsplash loading...

The United States Coast Guard and the Galveston County Sheriff's Office were requested to locate the craft and at around 1 p.m., the Galveston County Sheriff's deputies reported that "Loyalty" had been located, moored to a pier at 7509 Broadway.

Authorities Say Renee Waguespack Took The Yacht For A Ride For About An Hour.

KPRC KPRC loading...

Waguespack who is from Webster, TX, allegedly hopped aboard the boat then sailed away from its berth in the 6100 block of Heard's Lane and headed out to Offatts Bayou just before noon. She was booked into the Galveston County Jail and according to KPRC2, she had approximately four grams of contraband on her which cops say could be meth but they are awaiting further testing. She was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance, which, because of the weight of the contraband, is a third-degree felony. She also faces felony charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

85 Acres: Ranching Dreams Come True on This Beautiful Mount Pleasant, TX Property Lovely property offering 85 acres, main AND guest house. Plus a pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen and so much more.

Bullard Police Department FTA List - May 4th, 2022 Here is a list of people who missed court in Bullard, Texas on May 4th, 2022