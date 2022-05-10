Elon Musk Says He&#8217;ll Restore Trump&#8217;s Twitter Account. Here&#8217;s Why&#8230;

Elon Musk Says He’ll Restore Trump’s Twitter Account. Here’s Why…

Some people were overjoyed. Others bitterly disappointed.

When President Donald Trump's Twitter account was "permanently suspended," the polarizing opinions were intense and even caused some supporters of the former President to seek other social media platforms in lieu of the decision.

Today, the Associated Press reported that if Musk should "conclude his deal to acquire the social media company for $44 billion," Musk plans to reverse Twitter's permanent ban of Trump.

The initial comments were made when Musk was virtually attending the Future of the Car summit. Musk said he felt the banning of Donald Trump on Twitter was "morally bad decision" and "foolish in the extreme."

Why does Elon Musk feel this way?

He said at the conference that dramatic actions such as permanently banning someone's account on social media "should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots."

He went on to share that he felt it was a mistake "because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice."

People on Twitter who'd celebrated the suspension of President Trump's account are outraged. Supporters of Trump are...well, celebrating.

Interestingly, some who didn't support Trump's presidency agreed it wasn't the best move and was anti-free speech. Supporters of the decision felt it was within the company's rights to ban President Trump. Also, perhaps surprising to some, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said he agrees with Musk's insights here, saying on Twitter on Tuesday that "generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don't work."

Here's a quick video from Bloomberg Markets and Report:

So what say you? Do you agree with Musk (and Dorsey) that this was a bad move? I'd love to hear from you. Shoot me an email at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

