Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Launch Robotaxi in Austin Soon

(Austin, Texas) It feels like life is moving faster and faster, and we have all the technological advances going on here in Texas to prove it. As we got some big news from Elon Musk recently as he said robotaxi service in Austin, Texas is expected later this month.

When Exactly Is the Robotaxi Launch in Texas?

Obviously, things change all the time but according to KXAN, Musk says that ‘tentatively’ the new service should begin on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Although he did admit that the date could change due to Tesla being “super paranoid about safety.”

Almost a Soft Launch to the Robotaxi Service

Elon was asked about this project by CNBC and he said that these taxis will be remotely monitored and “geofenced” to certain areas of the city which should be safe to navigate.

There are lots of people that are very excited about the launch of this robotaxi service, especially investors, Wall Street analysts, and Tesla enthusiasts.

It will be interesting to see if the tentative launch date is pushed back as Elon has been promising fully self-driving vehicles “next year” for a decade. But now that Tesla has a self-driving taxi service, the pressure is on.

Would You Feel Comfortable in a Robotaxi?

This service will just be rolling out in Austin, at least for now. Would you be interested in taking a ride in a robotaxi? Or would you prefer to see how the service works and how safe it is prior to taking a ride?

I would love to hear your thoughts, feel free to email me, billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com

