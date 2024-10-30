Texas teens and young adults like to participate in social media challenges. This is where an act is presented for the person to replicate to basically get some comments and likes on social media. These challenges, for the most part, are fun and harmless and are just for a good time. Problem is, there's a small sector of people who present a challenge that is not at all safe and in some cases has turned deadly. For a 17-year-old teen in Louisiana, he learned the hard way these challenges are not worth the risk.

"Drifting" TikTok Trend

You may have seen these videos while aimlessly scrolling TikTok on the couch. You'll see a driver purposely oversteering his or her vehicle at a high rate of speed in hopes of causing their vehicle to slide around a corner. That's not exactly the definition but I think you get the idea of drifting. When done correctly, it can be an exciting piece of precision driving. When done by an inexperienced driver, the result can be disastrous or even deadly.

A 17-year-old driver in Central, Louisiana learned that he is not an experienced driver in a failed attempt at the drifting challenge on TikTok. Witnesses report that the teen driver was weaving back and forth repeatedly on a major roadway in Central. Some said that the driver would even brake check other vehicles on the road probably trying to get his car to drift. This teen eventually lost control of his vehicle, crossed a median and struck another vehicle.

The teen's car (red vehicle) would catch fire. Luckily, neither him nor the driver of vehicle he hit were seriously injured.

Warning for Young Drivers

The Central Police Department urged parents to inform their teen drivers that these driving tactics are dangerous and not meant for a public roadway. These driving maneuvers are only suited for a racetrack where the area can be contained and the risk of injury to an innocent bystander is minimal. The result of this accident could have been much, much, much worse with this teen's life ruined and an innocent family having to endure the loss of a loved one.

Don't Do It! It's Not Worth It!

