During the Thanksgiving holiday, I remember watching the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and remembered that lots of of cities here in East Texas will be kicking off their holiday festivities this week. There's a lot going on for sure but who doesn't love a PARADE?

Sure, its like watching "traffic" but to see all the great floats, marching bands and the opportunity to get together with our family and friends for a good time can't be denied. While a lot of these parades won't have giant "balloon" floats like the big show in New York City, every city will have its own unique holiday flavor to showcase.

This week alone, lots of East Texas cities will be starting their holiday seasons with parades including Henderson, Jacksonville, Palestine and deep ETX cities like Nacogdoches and Huntsville will also have their streets filled with Christmas energy so let's take a look at who's rolling this week.

HENDERSON CHRISTMAS PARADE DEC. 2

YouTube via Matthew Vietzke

The parade route goes through historic downtown, which is dressed to mimic a Hallmark movie. Incredible decorations, buildings outlined in lights, a 20-foot lighted Christmas tree, Santa's house, and beautifully decorated windows create a gorgeous setting for the parade. The lighting of the tree will be at 6:00PM in Heritage Square at 101 E. Main St. The parade will begin shortly thereafter.

JACKSONVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE DEC. 2

On the same night, Jacksonville will host its annual Christmas Parade featuring floats that are judged for best theme, most original, best lighted float, and most spiritual. The parade begins at 6:00 PM and will run down Commerce Street.

PALESTINE PARADE OF LIGHTS DEC. 4TH

Visit Palestine Facebook

According to visitpalestine.com, this is Palestine's only night time parade. The courthouse will be lit at 7:00 pm to start the Parade which will run along Historic Downtown's Main Street then join Santa at the Rotary Park Gazebo at 400 W. Main St to tell him what you would like for Christmas.

NACOGDOCHES NINE FLAGS LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE DEC. 4TH

Facebook

The spectacular Nine Flags Lighted Christmas Parade begins at 6:30pm on Hospital and Mound Street, and ends on Main and Lanana Streets. Don't miss the incredible fireworks show after the parade and for more details visit them on Facebook.

HUNTSVILLE LIONS CLUB ANNUAL CHRISTMAS PARADE DEC. 4TH

The parade begins at 20th Street and Sam Houston Avenue and proceeds northward on Sam Houston Avenue to 11th Street, turns westward (left), and finishes in front of H-E-B and a turn down Ray Black Drive.

