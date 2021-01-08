ETBU Is Nation’s Best in Bass Fishing; Wins School of the Year

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

From East Texas Baptist University

When it comes to bass fishermen, we grow some good ones around these parts. Proving that this year is Marshall, Texas' own East Texas Baptist University, who just laid claim to the coveted title of The Tackle Warehouse School of the Year.

We learn from Major League Fishing that the title is presented each year to the college with the highest point total at the conclusion of the regular season. Points are awarded to the top two finishing teams from each school competing in a College Fishing tournament. The ETBU club secured the crown with top finishes in the Southern Conference and a pair of top-10 finishes in the annual Open on Kentucky Lake.

Finishing the season with a whopping 2,319 points, the performance of ETBU at The Open on Kentucky Lake is what propelled them into the top spot.

Cameron Burger, Head Coach of the ETBU fishing team had this to say on the school's website:

ETBU Bass Fishing won Southern Conference School of the Year in 2019 which is a big deal, but the news I received about this title is even better. This is out of every school across the nation that competes in FLW. Winning this means we are consistent. We had some success in the beginning of the program, but my goal as coach has always been to be better, to be great both on and off the water. The anglers on the team have bought in to that philosophy and this title shows that.

Notice how Coach Burger refers to the team "both on and off the water?" That's the part that I appreciated most, in that, the school is obviously helping these young men to be better fishermen, but they're also becoming better men.

William Cody Ross, a junior on the fishing team, sums it up best when he says, "Being a member of this team means I am a member of one of the most well-respected teams in the nation and we try to hold ourselves to a higher standard in all aspects. It means we are not just individuals, but a team, one which competes to win as well as spread the word of God with every achievement we have."

Congratulations young men! Well deserved! And THANK YOU for representing our Christian values so well!