Every ‘WandaVision’ Commercial, Explained

During the course of WandaVision, we traveled throughout the history of television. Starting with the pleasant, wholesome sitcoms of the 1950s and arriving at modern-day mockumentary comedies, WandaVision has emulated each era of TV with painstaking detail. That same specificity trickles into the show’s commercials that accompany each broadcast of Wanda Maximoff’s suburban fantasies.

At first, the advertisements present themselves as harmless diversions filled with Easter eggs and Marvel references. But as the series progresses, it becomes clear that each commercial is laden with hidden meaning. Episode 8 revealed that Wanda created Westview from a deep pit of loneliness inside her, and the advertisements are projections of her past trauma and present coping mechanisms.

Here is a detailed explanation of the secret message behind every commercial in WandaVision.

An Even Deeper Dive Into Every WandaVision Commercial: