Excedrin Recalled Due To Faulty Packaging, Child Poisoning Concerns

If you keep Excedrin and all of its different medications used to treat different types of headaches, you'll want to take note of this recall.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that some 433,600 units of Excedrin products are subject to the recall, including Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets.

The recall is in place due to packaging that could have holes in the bottles after leaving the manufacturer. The holes in the affected bottles could pose child safety issues, as "children could access and swallow the contents, posing a risk of poisoning," according to the recall statement. These products contain the substances aspirin and acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).

The recall, which involves 50, 80, 100, 125, 200, 250 and 300-count bottles of the Excerdrin brands, were sold at pharmacies, department stores, grocery stores and online from March 2018 to Septemeber of this year.

Consumers should immediately store the recalled Excedrin bottles out of sight and reach of children and inspect the bottom of the bottle to determine if there is a hole. If there is a hole in the bottle, contact GSK Consumer Relations for information on how to receive a prepaid shipping label for return to receive a full refund.

Bottles without a hole can be retained and used as directed.

Those who purchased one of the affected bottles may be eligible for a refund.