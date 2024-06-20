This gorgeous piece of real estate for sale in Fort Worth, Texas might be completely out of my price range, but that’s okay, because I am not looking to purchase a home right now. I am strictly here to look at amazing homes located here in Texas that are currently on the market. And I found something incredible that recently dropped in price by one million dollars. This property in Fort Worth, even after the price reduction, is the most expensive on the market listed at $14,900,000.

Most Expensive Property in Fort Worth, TX Photo courtesy of Debbi Rousey via CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company loading...

The property is known as the Lazy H Ranch, and it includes 50 acres of land in one of the most beautiful places in Texas. The 6,500 square foot smart home consists of 4 bedrooms each with their own en-suite. There are 4 and ½ bathrooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen, and a media room that has a 100-inch TV. So, if you’re a fan of sports or like to invite friends and family over to watch movies this is a perfect place for you.

So Much More on the Property at Lazy H Ranch in Fort Worth

In addition to the main home there are two casitas each having 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a Stable barn on the property that has 8 17x18 stalls with 30 ft runs. There is a Vet room, tack room, saddle room, 2 workshops, hay barn, and equipment barn. There are also 4 RV hookups and 8 pastures.

Let’s See Pictures of the Most Expensive Property For Sale in Fort Worth

It’s a beautiful property, let’s look at the Lazy H Ranch for sale in Fort Worth, Texas.

Most Expensive Home on the Market in Fort Worth, Texas The Lazy H Ranch is currently the most expensive property for sale in Fort Worth, Texas. It's a beautiful 50-acre property with a smart home consisting of 4 bedrooms, 4 and a half bathrooms, and is 6,500 square feet. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins