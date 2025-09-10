September is here, and the days are shorter and cooler now. But just in case you forgot, Cherokee Trace Drive-Thru Safari in Jacksonville, TX, is open for business all year long.

I've had so many conversations with friends, co-workers, and listeners, all looking for fun activities to do with their kids. Well, have you taken yours on Cherokee Trace Drive-Thru Safari? I haven't done the double-blind research on this, but those whom I've spoken to have all loved it.

Cherokee Trace Drive-Thru Safari Means Family Fun!

If you haven't experienced a drive-thru safari, you may be surprised to learn just how much fun they can be. My wife and I took our kids on a whim, and they loved every minute. We all loved it.

You buy these giant pellets to feed the animals, roll the windows down, and start driving. As you rubberneck through the park, you and your kids are throwing pellets, and the animals come running right up to your vehicle. Like inside your vehicle at times.

They've got alligators, bison, zebras, emus, llamas, the cutest miniature goats, kangaroos, watusi, and a couple of show-stealing camels that will poke their heads into your truck and snatch a bag of food right out of your seat -- and your kids will laugh hysterically, 'till their stomachs hurt.

We laughed so hard, I'd put money on us having two or three of our biggest full-family laughs ever. It turned into such a great afternoon, so many fun memories, and the pictures and videos we got that day will be cherished forever.

The park, just outside of Jacksonville, is not too far from anywhere in KNUE's listening area. Hours do change depending on the day of the week you go, so be sure to click here to see their fall and winter schedule.