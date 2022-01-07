An update to a story that we shared with you in December. Last month Cole Hagan was the victim of a brutal attack that left him ICU on a ventilator after suffering two skull fractures and a broken clavicle.

The family of the 16-year-old Brazoswood High School student has now filed a civil lawsuit for more than $50 million.

On Christmas Day, Cole's brother, Cory Hagan, took to Facebook to update friends, family, and well-wishers that his little brother had been released from the hospital, but will be undergoing extensive therapy.

The attack that sent Cole to ICU happened on Dec. 3. Two of Cole's teammates lured him outside saying his truck was hit, that's when 17-year-old Reid Mitchell punched him in the face. He was then slammed into the concrete and hit multiple times by elbows.

Lake Jackson police said they were called to a home on Cherrywood Court around 11:30 p.m. after receiving an EMS call about an unconscious 16-year-old who was bleeding from his ears.

Ayden Holland and Logan Huber along with Reid Mitchell were all three arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

"They left him in the road after they finished attacking him and then texted one of his friends that were in the backyard of this house to say, 'Hey come get your boy out of the street.' They left him in the street, people who were supposed to be his friends," Cory told ABC13 at the time.

Now Cole's family is suing for $50 million to pay for medical expenses, to make up for what the teen has already lost in wages, and could lose regarding earning capacity in the future.

