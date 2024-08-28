A Famous New York-Style Deli Looks to Be Coming Back to This Texas City

Well, it's heavy speculation at this point, but it looks as if a famous deli may be returning to Austin, Texas.

KXAN reports that 'Barry and Lisa Katz, owners of the Katz’s restaurant company, bought the property at 618 W. 6th St. in an auction, a company representative said.'

They are expected to close on the property in August 2024 and plan to operate the restaurant on the first floor and lease out the second and third floors.

While there are currently four Katz's Restaurants in the Houston, Texas area, the Austin Katz's Deli and Bar, which served New York-style deli classics and Jewish kosher-style food, closed its doors in 2010 after operating in that West Sixth Street location for more than 30 years.

They originally brought their New York-style deli offerings to Austin in 1979. Over time, the restaurant became so popular, it moved to 24/7 hours. This is, of course, what led to the restaurant's signature phrase: 'Katz Never Kloses.'

According to the Austin Business Journal, the restaurant filed for bankruptcy due to unpaid taxes of nearly $28,000. The business had also filed Chapter 11 in 2004.

We are encouraged to hear that they may be making a comeback. Ever since a trip to New York, I'd been craving those New York-style deli flavors, and I'm glad to hear that there will be another chance to enjoy these foods closer to home.

Some of the foods Katz's is best known for include its ' towering Reuben, the tart and crispy fried pickles, the rich and creamy Cheesecake Shake,' according to the company's website.

In the meantime, you can visit any of Katz's locations in the Houston, Texas area, including Montrose, The Woodlands, Galleria, and The Heights.

