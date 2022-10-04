Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd Homer Escorted From Ballpark in Arlington

Tonight history was made at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. New York Yankee, Aaron Judge set a new record for American League homeruns -- and the fan who caught the ball was escorted out of the stadium.

Get our free mobile app

What a season it's been. We saw Miguel Cabrera collect his 3,000th career hit, Albert Pujols find the fountain of youth in St. Louis and will his way to 700 career home runs, and today Judge set a new American League record for home runs in a single season, surpassing Babe Ruth (60) and Roger Maris (61).

According to MLB.com it was Dallas resident Cory Youmans, "sitting in left field -- Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3 -- at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night," who caught Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball.

The ball that broke Roger Maris’ all-time AL home run record of 61 home runs, exactly 61 years after he set the record in 1961 -- baseball is funny that way.

Youmans is basically sitting on a winning lottery ticket. According to CBS News the ball will fetch a fortune on the auction block.

"The fact that the home run record always generates a lot of interest among fans, but the fact that he's a Yankee there in the American League and he's on the pace to break the record of both Babe Ruth and Roger Maris, previous Yankees, it's getting a lot of great attention," said Chris Ivy, Heritage Auctions director of sports collectables.

Ivy said there's already a $2 million offer for home run ball number 62. Yeah, I'd be getting an escort out of the stadium too.

I love baseball, it played a huge part in my life growing up, but there is now way in hell I'd hand that ball over.

Congratulations, Aaron Judge (Cory Youmans too!).