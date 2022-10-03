So many great headlines heading into Week 5 for your Cowboys of Dallas, TX:

"Cooper Rush Becomes First Cowboys QB to Start Career 4-0," "Dak Could Be Back Very, Very Soon," "The Cowboys Improve to 3-1 Despite Losing All-Pro Quarterback"... But all y'all wanna talk about is the fight in the ladies room, right?

Apparently though while The Cowboys defense was keeping The Commanders in check on the field, these ladies felt the urge to throw down in a Jerry's World ladies lavatory. Man, this is wild. We have no idea what started the fight, but these ladies were coming for blood.

Somewhere while Rush was completing 15 of his 27 passes for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns; including to a 9-yard toss to Michael Gallup right before halftime, and a 30-yard completion to CeeDee Lamb in the fourth... These woman were kicking, slapping, punching, and pulling hair in an all out war on the bathroom floor.

And you know three or four of these ladies are covered in bruises, stinkin' like urine, and hurtin' somewhere today.

Meanwhile the 'Boys remain in the highly capable hands of backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Thanks to his stellar play and the defense, Dak Prescott won't have to be hurried back into action.

"[Rush has] got a lot of confidence in the offense that he knows where the cars are on the freeway," Jones said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "He gets a good ball to the receivers. They have confidence in him ... [His play] is far more than I could have ever expected."

This Sunday (Oct. 9th) the Dallas Cowboys will take on reigning Super Bowl Champions, LA Rams.

