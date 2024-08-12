Biggest Reasons for Casualties on Texas Roads

In Texas it seems like most people are in a hurry. Whether they are rushing to get their work done or rushing to get home to their family, people tend to drive a little faster in Texas. You will notice this as soon as you are on any Texas highway or interstate. Unfortunately, some of those unsafe driving habits can lead to crashes and even fatalities on Texas roadways, let’s look at the biggest reasons for those fatal crashes.

It’s one of the most tragic things a family can go through, the unexpected death of a family member. And when a loved one leaves the house and begins driving, you’re probably assuming they will make it home that night but that is not always the case.

So Many Fatal Crashes are Avoidable

It’s so incredibly sad to say, but many of the fatal crashes that happen in Texas are avoidable. While no one tries to go and kill someone else behind the wheel of a vehicle, it happens, which is why we need to do our best to avoid that situation. There are things we can do to stay safe.

Control What We Can to be Safe

While you might not have control of other people getting behind the wheel drunk or tired, you can make sure you don’t do that and put others in danger. It’s simple things like that which can truly help save lives on Texas roads. Let’s look at the top 10 causes of death on Texas roadways so we know what to avoid doing so we don’t put ourselves or others at risk.

