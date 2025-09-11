(KNUE-FM) Tyler locals were recently discussing their favorite pharmacies in the area on a local Facebook group page, All Things Tyler.

We love to see all kinds of businesses get praised for their well-done hard work.

For example, in a recent post in All Things Tyler, Tyler area pharmacies received so much local love, we were happy to perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about, and we are here for it.

What Makes a Pharmacy Great?

What makes a pharmacy 'great' for you?

For most people, fair prices make a big difference. Granted, local pharmacies only have so much control over that.

Other factors include convenience, reliability, and quick service. More than anything else, it seems what affects people the most is the level of sincere customer service they receive when they visit these pharmacies.

A Local Resident Asked for Recommendations

A local woman posted in the group and asked:

"Could anyone recommend a really good pharmacy? I need a pharmacy that stays on top of it and makes sure meds get filled on time."

Tyler Residents Share Their Favorites

In response, people chimed in, sharing their favorites, and several gave specific reasons why.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

One woman commented about her favorite, Kinsey's Pharmacy on Kinsey Drive in Tyler, and said:

"They always had my mom's meds ready. And the drive through is alway quick..."

Another woman commented:

"If you live in or around south Tyler, VCare in Jacksonville is excellent. All my regular meds are on auto refill. They send me a text as they get my meds filled. I used them when I lived in Jacksonville. I still use them now that I live in Bullard."

Wow, that says quite a bit when someone moves further away and still is willing to travel a bit to get the level of service she'd grown to love.

Which Pharmacies Got the Most Love?

Many pharmacies were rightfully praised in the post.

So, which ones seemed to receive the most love in this post, based on the many comments?

Let's take a look:

10 Pharmacies Around Tyler These Locals Love the Most A group of Tyler residents recently shared their favorite pharmacies, praising customer service, reliability, and convenience. Here are the top picks locals can’t stop talking about. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley