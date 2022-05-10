10 Famous FBI Cases and Criminals With Ties to the State of Texas

Often times we are bringing things to your attention that have to do with local crimes that law enforcement is currently working on. But when crimes get extreme law enforcement calls in reinforcements in the form of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Normally these cases are more intense, or something that causes damage to lots of people or crosses state lines when smaller agencies don’t have the resources to track down these individuals. Here is a look into 10 famous cases and criminals all with ties to the state of Texas.

I’m a big-time crime junkie, and learning about some of these cases are so intriguing to me, but it always makes me wonder how great these people could have been if they used their power for good not evil. To commit some of these crimes it takes intelligence, bravery/stupidity, and a little luck on your side too.

There are Famous Criminals Linked to the State of Texas

As you check out the list below you will probably notice some names you’ve heard in the past, the most famous names on the list have to be Bonnie and Clyde. Another name that stuck out was George “Machine Gun” Kelly.

The Crimes Linked to Texas Were Mostly Violent

Most of the famous FBI cases and criminals involved some sort of horrible violence, so while the criminals might be famous it’s still horrible for the families that lost loved ones. Also, it was interesting to see more than one case listed below involving espionage, here is the list so you can see for yourself.

