(Dallas, Texas) - Parents, you would do just about anything for your kids in East Texas. Even if you don't have kids, you probably have a niece or nephew that you are close to. It really doesn't matter because you love them and want the best for them.

If one of your kids, or a niece or nephew, went missing, you would be absolutely heartbroken. You'd also find the strength to get out and do any and everything possible to find them. Right now in Texas, there are 18 families that are looking for their missing teen girl.

The18 Texas Teen Girls Who Vanished Without a Trace

The teens below have not been found since they went missing last month. You can see their picture, the city they went missing from and the date they were reported missing which is recorded in the database of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Here you can see the missing kids from every state in the country.

Of course, for the purpose of this write up, I'll be concentrating on Texas. All of these teens will be under the age of 18. If the teen is considered to be in immediate danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is that is with the teen.

As of this writing (March 6, 2025), between February 1 and February 28, 2025, 18 teen girls between 12 and 17 years old were reported missing in Texas. These teens are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Reason for the Child's Disappearance

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these 18 teen girls who went missing in Texas in February by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

February 2025: 18 Texas Teen Girls Vanished Without a Trace There are 18 families in Texas that don't have their daughter, niece or cousin around to talk to or play with. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

READ MORE: The Curious Case of In-N-Out Burger's Land Buy in Tyler

READ MORE: The 10 Deadliest and Most Destructive Tornadoes to Hit Texas