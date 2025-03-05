(Tyler, Texas) - Thanks to an influx of California folks, and a burger chain's expansion into Texas, there has been a debate about which regional chain's hamburger is the best. A lot of factors have gone into this debate. The most likely factor into who believes who is the best is simply state pride.

I am talking about the Whataburger versus In-N-Out Burger debate. Whataburger was born in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1950. In-N-Out Burger began in Baldwin Park, California in 1948. Both chains have the title of "the best" in their respective regions.

The Curious Case of In-N-Out Burger's Land Buy in Tyler

Way back in the year of 2017, it was revealed that In-N-Out Burger purchased a plot of land in the Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler. It sits at the corner of Centennial Parkway and South Broadway. Currently it is just an empty lot. Several months ago, a new Whataburger store opened up in the spot right next to this plot of land.

I decided a couple of years ago that I needed to find out for sure if In-N-Out Burger was going to build on that plot of land they own, and are paying taxes on, in Tyler. I was able to track down who I needed to contact and surprisingly I got a response from In-N-Out Burger themselves.

Currently, we do not have any plans to open a restaurant in Tyler, but we do know it’s a wonderful community. Thanks again for checking in with us. - Mike Abbate, Assistant Vice President, Real Estate and Development

When you search the property records in Tyler, In-N-Out Burger is still listed as the owner of that plot of land at 8900 South Broadway Avenue. It's only speculation but I guess a wrench got thrown into In-N-Out Burger's plans, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, and original plans have gotten all rearranged or simply forgotten.

Personally, I would welcome In-N-Out Burger to Tyler. I've only tried them once at their location in Frisco but it was good. Was it better than Whataburger? No. But I would certainly pick one up from time to time.

That's the Key Word...Time

Time is the keyword here. Maybe In-N-Out Burger will finally get back to their plans of building in Tyler. Dave & Busters is coming to Tyler and that was an impossibility for the longest time. I'll continue to keep tabs on this and let you know once I find out some more information.

