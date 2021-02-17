Just when we thought the pandemic was bad enough, now we're hit with a winter storm. The good news is this time next week, temps should be at a much more comfortable level.

But I don't know about you, I am feeling EXTRA stir-crazy right now. Not being able to spend time with friends and family in public was bad enough. But now we've been stuck inside, too! Many of use spent many hours without power and/or water.

Hopefully, as the vaccine continues to be rolled out (and once East Texas is no longer an ice-world) we'll soon be able to plan those delayed vacations very soon.

And did you know that simply planning a vacation can make us feel better? It can!

It may seem counterintuitive. I mean, if one isn't able to actually take a trip, isn't planning one a bit like torturing ourselves? Well, you might think that's the case. In reality, the research shows otherwise.

A journal called Applied Research in the Quality of Life states that the process of planning and anticipating the trip may lead to greater happiness than even taking the trip itself? How's that grasping the power of the imagination.

Plan a trip in great detail--down to the daily walks and even places to stop for coffee, From the packing to the flight to the hotel to the sights and stops, Plan it all. Stop short of booking the reservation--for now at least.

I've also found it to be true that if you want to go somewhere in real life with intent, whether literally or metaphorically, it's almost impossible to go there without having gone there in your mind first. Not to mention, when you DO finally get around to taking that trip, you'll already have half the work done.

HuffPost has an in-depth look if you'd like to peruse further. Get to planning. ;)