FINALLY! You Can Stream Cody Jinks ‘Red Rocks Live’ Tonight

We knew it was coming, he told us it would be back in August, but the fact that the wait is finally over has got me giddy as a school girl.

This summer, the initial Red Rocks Live album revelation also brought many more announcements from Jinks. He simultaneously confirmed that long-rumored acoustic record, a double-live album, his new podcast called “A Couple In,” a Christmas album, and teased us all with a "rock" album. But, moment of complete honesty, and don't get me wrong I'm stoked for all of it, but the Red Rocks album is what's got me peak stoked... Ya know, if I gotta pick.

The sold out concert was recorded in July of 2019, long before COVID, at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. You can stream the entire performance tomorrow night, (Dec 5) at 7 pm CST. The live stream will cost $15 bucks, if you’re a member of Jinks' fan club then you already know that you will be given free access.

Cody Jinks: Red Rocks Live

Must be the Whiskey

Mamma Song

David

Vampires

No Words

Been Around

Big Last Name

Headcase

Somewhere in the Middle

Can’t Quit Enough

I’m not the Devil

Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin’

Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow

What Else Is New

Alone

Fast Hand

Holy Water

No Guarantees

Lifers

Cast no Stones

Hippies and Cowboys

Colorado

Loud and Heavy

