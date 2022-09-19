The Reason These Five People Were Arrested in Rusk County, Texas [PHOTOS]

Five people have been arrested on various drug-related charges in Tatum, Texas according to a report from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

A recent online press release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office reports a total of five people from Tatum, Texas were arrested over a two-day period as a result of a two-agency investigation between the Rusk County Sheriff's Department and the Tatum Police Department.

DAY 1. Last Monday, September 12, the two agencies "conducted a follow-up investigation at 132 S. Hood Street in Tatum, Rusk County, Texas based upon allegations that methamphetamine and marijuana were being used, possessed, and distributed from the residence."

While the investigation was occurring, authorities obtained a "controlled substance search warrant" which was executed at the scene in Tatum, TX.

As a result of the search, methamphetamine, "suspected" marijuana, and "suspected" drug paraphernalia were confiscated, as well as a firearm. The type of firearm was not shared in the release. As a result, three people were arrested at this time, including:

41-year-old Katie Hair of Tatum "was arrested on-view for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance listed in Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine)"

56-year-old Tracy White of Tatum "was arrested after issuance of an arrest warrant for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance listed in Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine)"

46-year-old Sam Marsh of Tatum "was arrested after issuance of an arrest warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance listed in Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine)"

DAY 2. On that following Tuesday, September 13, the two agencies' continued their investigation into "controlled substance possession and distribution" in Tatum, TX. In Tatum, a Rusk County Patrol Deputy and a Tatum PD Patrolman conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, there was "a consensual search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm."

Two people were arrested:

53-year-old Kenneth Grimes of Tatum was arrested for "Possession of a Controlled Substance listed in Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine) & Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon."

51-year-old Deanna Morgan of Tatum was arrested for "Possession of a Controlled Substance listed in Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility."

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

