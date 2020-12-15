Flatland Cavalry Heads to Studio, New Album Coming Soon

Flatland Cavalry has established themselves as a band to be reckoned with in the Texas / Red Dirt scene. The depth of their debut album Humble Folks caught most by surprise when it was released in 2016. Their follow-up, Homeland Insecurity, out in 2019 cemented the Lubbock-based band's spot in Texas.

Well, we are closing out this dumpster fire sometimes referred to as "2020" with some good news, Cleto and the boys are back in the studio. That's right, Flatland Cavalry will soon be releasing their third studio album.

In addition to his band's own projects, Cleto and the guys have collaborated with Bruce Robison on his The Next Waltz projects many a time, and of course the Flatland Cavalry front man makes up 1/4 of the Texas super-group The Panhandlers. Comprised of Cordero, Josh Abbott, William Clark Green, and John Baumann, The Panhandlers, released their self-titled debut album, produced by Bruce Robison, back on March 6th.

