Flatland Cavalry & Billy Bob’s Texas Team Up to #SaveOurVenues

The pandemic has been hard on most everyone. While they are not alone in their struggles, bands and live music venues have been left high and dry when it comes to shutdowns, especially here in Texas. Yesterday, Flatland Cavalry announced that they will be returning the world's largest honky tonk to hopefully be a part of a solution.

In essence, Billy Bob's Texas will be hosting a safe and socially distant Flatland Cavalry show on August 15th, and a percentage of the door will be donated to the Blue Light in Lubbock. Here's what the band posted:

In wake of all these pandemic blues many local venues are struggling to keep the lights on and are seeking new ways to safely put on shows. @billybobstexas reached out asking if we’d like to try and be a part of the solution in the effort to #SaveOurVenues.

We will be donating a percentage of the door to our favorite local venue and the place where it all started for us Flatland fellas-- @thebluelightlive. Billy Bob’s Texas will abide by AND enforce all current health guidelines set in place by the local & state authorities. For their official plan and procedures for safely re-opening head over to https://billybobstexas.com/news/safeandclean. We hope to spend a safe and socially distant evening with you on August 15th, 2020. Tickets on Sale Friday. All current tickets are valid for the rescheduled date

Billy Bob's has also begun steps to re-open has a restaurant. Read more about that conversion here.