World’s Biggest Flea Market in TX Makes Me Wanna Flip My Own Junk

For the past month, I have been obsessed binge-watching this show you may have heard of called, "Flea Market Flip".

I can't recall how I found the show but wow, am I thanking my lucky stars that I found it. I want to host my own flea market TV show here in the Pacific Northwest! Flea Market Flip host, Lara Spencer, can keep her cool East Coast version, and then I can take over the South and the West! Wouldn't that be a HOOT!! I can see it now. I would call my flea market TV show: "Pack It Up, Flip It, Rub It Down!", starring me!



via GIPHY

This reminds me: There is a HUGE flea market experience coming at the end of the month! The last weekend of May will be hosting another First Monday Canton (800 First Monday Lane, Canton). It boasts of being the "world's largest flea market" and I have no reason to doubt it. I just found out my friend and co-worker, Tara, recently made a trip to Canton flea market. I had no idea we were even thinking about the same thing. Flea market flipping must be in the fresh East Texas air!

First Monday Canton will likely have hundreds (maybe even thousands) of people when you go, as Tara warns, so if you're not into big crowds, take heed. Even though we are in a pandemic, the crowds are swarming the place that's "open sun up 'til sun down before the First Monday of every month; open Rain or Shine!" I am sure it will have social distance restrictions but just in case they don't, I'm bringing my face mask, baby wipes, and a ton of sanitizer. It is free to attend and is a four-day event, so I plan to rent a U-Haul and go and find my own fun furniture pieces to "flip".

I first came to know of the show, Flea Market Flip, on my Philo TV app. Now I remember! One boring Saturday afternoon, I was scrolling through the Guide section and checking out what shows were on each of the channels. When I landed on a show that I had never heard of before, Flea Market Flip, I thought to myself, "What the heck is THS?" I pressed play on the show, watched one episode, and was instantly hooked. I quickly added it to my "saved" shows list and have been watching it in my downtime ever since.

If you haven't seen the show before, host, Lara Spencer (from Good Morning America), stands in a huge flea market field, either in Connecticut or upstate New York, with two sets of contestant couples. The couples can be married people, siblings, parents, and kids, business partners, or just any two people who know each other and both share a love for finding old junk at flea markets and then jazzing them up with a coat of paint, metal, embellishments, and even fabric.

Contestants are given $500 to spend buying any old crap they want at the flea market and then they get whisked away to a (magical) workshop where professional craftsmen help them saw, weld, nail, paint, and wood glue things together for a fabulous makeover. Contestants are also given an extra $100 to buy whatever materials they might need to jazz up their furniture. After the contestants have given their flipped furniture a new life, they sell them to strangers at a flea market that is usually housed in either Brooklyn, Hells Kitchen, or Long Island. The contestant couple that makes the best net profit wins $5,000! You can view Flea Market Flip on Hulu, HGTV, and Great American Country Network.

I might sell my flipped Canton furniture pieces to the public, I might not, who knows? No matter what I decide, I know that I will channel my inner Lara Spencer (and Peter Gunn from Project Runway) and "make it werk!" Get more info on the First Monday Canton Flea Market here.

