Thank Goodness These Flying Snakes are Not in East Texas

If I told you snakes could fly, some you would probably holler "B.S.!" Some of you would cower in fear. But yet, a certain type of snake can fly, well, it's more of a glide. Luckily, this particular type of snake does not reside in East Texas, or anywhere in the Lone Star State, thank goodness.

Paradise Flying Snake

There is a snake called the Paradise Flying Snake that makes it's home in Southern Asia, so very far away from us in East Texas. They have the ability to "fly" to get to prey or just to get a change of scenery.

How do these snakes do this?

It's really fascinating how Paradise Flying Snakes are able to do this. They have very strong muscles that allow them to traverse the jungle trees. They are also able to expand their bodies by spreading their ribs which allows them to glide up to 25 meters, or about 82 feet.

No Flying Snakes in East Texas

At least here in East Texas, we only have to watch the ground when we venture into the pasture for a copperhead or rattlesnake. If we had to concentrate on the trees as well for a gliding snake, many of us wouldn't even go outside.

Its Both Scary and Fascinating

The video below from Discovery UK shows off how fascinating, and terrifying for some, this is. And whether you like snakes or not, this does give further creed to the amazing members of nature we don't see. Again, these snakes do not reside in the U.S. or in East Texas so it's something we can admire from afar.

