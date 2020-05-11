Food Box Distribution Continues In East Texas
The coronavirus pandemic has affected more people and in more ways than any of us would have thought. Many families in East Texas are down to one income or no income at all and are looking for ways to feed themselves and their families.
The East Texas Food Bank has been assisting school aged children to receive nourishment with box lunches that are available at Tyler area schools throughout the week. In partnership with Tyler Independent School District, these free meals will continue to be distributed curb side to students that need them until further notice. East Texas Food Bank will also be distributing free emergency food assistance boxes.
East Texas Food Bank will be at the following TISD campuses on the days indicated from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- Tuesday, May 12 – Griffin & Caldwell
- Wednesday, May 13 – Moore & Hubbard
- Thursday, May 14 – Boulter
- Friday, May 15 – Peete & Three Lakes
In addition to assisting families and student of Tyler and TISD, the East Texas Food Bank will also be hosting drive thru food distributions throughout East Texas distributing emergency food boxes along with fresh items, like produce if available. To claim a food box, families will have to give a verbal declaration of the need along with their name, address and income. No other requirements or eligibility required.
These food distributions will happen on the following days:
- Tuesday, May 12
Marshall Convention Center
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last
- Wednesday, May 13
The Good Samaritan (190 W. 2nd Street Rusk, TX)
9 to 11:30 a.m. *while supplies last
- Friday, May 15
East Texas State Fairgrounds (2112 W Front St, Tyler, TX 75702)
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last
- Friday, May 15
209 N. Main St. Quitman, TX 75783
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last
Anyone who makes the declaration, regardless of address, age or income will be served as long as supplies are available. If you have a neighbor or family member that needs food and is unable to make it to one of these locations, a handwritten note may be provided. See required information on this site.
East Texas Food Bank World Record Attempt