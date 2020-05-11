Food Box Distribution Continues In East Texas

The coronavirus pandemic has affected more people and in more ways than any of us would have thought. Many families in East Texas are down to one income or no income at all and are looking for ways to feed themselves and their families.

The East Texas Food Bank has been assisting school aged children to receive nourishment with box lunches that are available at Tyler area schools throughout the week. In partnership with Tyler Independent School District, these free meals will continue to be distributed curb side to students that need them until further notice. East Texas Food Bank will also be distributing free emergency food assistance boxes.

East Texas Food Bank will be at the following TISD campuses on the days indicated from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Tuesday, May 12 – Griffin & Caldwell

Wednesday, May 13 – Moore & Hubbard

Thursday, May 14 – Boulter

Friday, May 15 – Peete & Three Lakes

In addition to assisting families and student of Tyler and TISD, the East Texas Food Bank will also be hosting drive thru food distributions throughout East Texas distributing emergency food boxes along with fresh items, like produce if available. To claim a food box, families will have to give a verbal declaration of the need along with their name, address and income. No other requirements or eligibility required.

These food distributions will happen on the following days:

Tuesday, May 12

Marshall Convention Center

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last

Wednesday, May 13

The Good Samaritan (190 W. 2nd Street Rusk, TX)

9 to 11:30 a.m. *while supplies last

Friday, May 15

East Texas State Fairgrounds (2112 W Front St, Tyler, TX 75702)

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last

209 N. Main St. Quitman, TX 75783

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last

Anyone who makes the declaration, regardless of address, age or income will be served as long as supplies are available. If you have a neighbor or family member that needs food and is unable to make it to one of these locations, a handwritten note may be provided. See required information on this site.